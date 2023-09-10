The crash of automotive steel and plastic disturbed the neighborhood at the intersection of Tanglefoot and Greenbriar yesterday. No serious injuries but a significant display of the true nature of our community.

There were no racial, gender or social boundaries evident as the neighbors joined in perfect harmony, first, assuring that the involved persons were physically OK. The 911 call was made within minutes by one alert lady and others expressed their concerns and offered help.

The first responders, police and medical, arrived almost immediately, to manage the situation with professional courtesy and efficiency. The neighbors gathered the debris, and offered witness information with the friendliness that gets little exposure in our current hectic and often misunderstood culture.

I am proud of those folks and happy that they are part of the community that I call home. Thank you, for being Midwesterners, for being Iowans and for being Americans.

Thanks especially to Officer Kohlmeyer who noted a possible catastrophe as my “wheels” showed signs of damage and uncertainty as a ride home. He, thoughtfully, stayed with me for the trip.

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf