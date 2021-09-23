Letter: Thankful to be a Quad-Citian

Monday morning, Sept. 20, our youngest daughter was flying up from Ft. Lauderdale.

Her flight from Atlanta to Moline lost oxygen midway through the flight. She was awakened from her nap to the sound of air masks dropping down around her and the plane dropping severely in an effort to find a spot for an emergency landing.

Her mask would not come down and she was afraid to pull it down too hard fearing that she might break the cord. A woman behind her said, " Honey, you have to pull down real hard." She did and all was fine.

I asked her if everyone was freaking out and she told me no.

"Dad, we were all going to the Quad-Cities. Everyone was helping everyone."

I write this to try to remind myself how lucky I am to have grown up here, raised a family here, and am still able to stay in close contact with lifelong friends.

So please everyone, continue to open a door for the person behind you, smile and say hello, say please and thank you, and find the good in people you may disagree with.

That person that you just can't believe wrote that "idiotic " letter to the editor might be the person that ends up helping you with your oxygen mask.