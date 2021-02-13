Letter: Thanking the quiet workers

As we face this war against COVID-19, I would like to thank those who are out there quietly doing their part to get through this challenging time.

First, the funeral directors and their staff. They, too, have to help families face the loss of a loved one, accommodate them with the kind of service they wish, while following the ever-changing restrictions in place because of the pandemic.

Next, the cemetery personnel who are super accommodating for families. I give a special shout out to the people at the Rock Island National Cemetery on Arsenal Island.

Finally, the military honor guards. These squads have been out there volunteering their time to honor our local military and veterans throughout this whole ordeal. Most of the squads are men ranging from their mid-60s to their 80s and 90s. They never think twice about helping when receiving the call for funerals. They already served their country during a time when most were drafted, yet they continue to serve.