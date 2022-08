I would like to share great news about wonderful people! The Rock Island-Milan First Day Fund teams up with "Bikers for Backpacks" each year. This year Dan Redman and over 100 bikers donated over 130 backpacks filled with school supplies plus over $4,000 in donations from the ride. These people are so generous, kind and truly genuine good people. We need more good people in the world like these bikers. The committee truly thanks you. You are all awesome.