Letter: Thanks Davenport for the nice road

I am writing to thank the Davenport Public Works Department. Our street was recently resurfaced and the finished product is outstanding despite the many challenges such as weather and mud boils.

My sincere appreciation to: Nicole Gleason, Public Works Director; Ron H, Public Works Operations Manager; Mike V, Street Operations Supervisor; Dathan S, Crew Leader; Dathan's crew; and Denise, Senior Clerk.

Thanks to all of you for a job well done and great customer service. Much appreciated. Keep up the good work on our streets despite all the “detours.”

A satisfied resident,

Tom Simmons

Davenport

