Letter: Thanks for a great newspaper

I would like to say to some of your readers that I, too, miss the old puzzle and sweet comics like Mutts, but I can understand the reason behind it more than likely is financial. I now like having Garfield and Pickles as a daily read. The crosswords are harder but one can stimulate your brain by trying to solve them! I just don't read the comics I don't like. Can any of your readers say they have not changed buying things that have gone up in price or switched to lower-cost items? I still like the paper's content and enjoy reading it every day. My carrier, Patrick, is still one of the best delivery guys to bring my paper to me every day! This is the great thing about being an American — the option to express oneself and pay for what you want to read. Thank you again for the great service to seniors and the Quad-City Times in general.

Mrs. Chris Cotie

Clinton

