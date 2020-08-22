 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thanks for an amusing column
topical

Letter: Thanks for an amusing column

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to columnist Shane Brown: My least favorite phrase of 2020 is "out of an abundance of caution." Followed by "the new normal." The next time I hear either one I may actually scream! Thanks for a very amusing column. I know many "expert storm watchers" who always stand in the door watching it come in until the last second and then, "hit the basement, kids!" 

Deborah Thornton

Iowa City

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rigged

In 2016, didn't President Trump say the election was rigged? Even though he won. He won the electoral vote, but not the popular vote. So, sinc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News