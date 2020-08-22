Letter: Thanks for an amusing column

In response to columnist Shane Brown: My least favorite phrase of 2020 is "out of an abundance of caution." Followed by "the new normal." The next time I hear either one I may actually scream! Thanks for a very amusing column. I know many "expert storm watchers" who always stand in the door watching it come in until the last second and then, "hit the basement, kids!"
Deborah Thornton
Iowa City
