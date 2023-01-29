Letter: Thanks for bringing back crossword

Thank you for bringing back the crossword you printed for so many years. Thank you for listening to us. My friends and I really appreciate it!
Linda Reickard
Eldridge
Can someone please explain why the Moline City Council is determined to pass an Alternative Dwelling Unit ordinance in the face of enormous op…
Dear editor, I would like Gov. Reynolds and the Republicans to explain in detail why my hard-earned Iowa tax dollars should be given to the we…
The SNAP program proposed changes allow for nutritious, economical foods (foods that are now on the WIC program). I am a retired dietitian who…
We, the American public, need to be more fully aware of the evil Russia is perpetrating in the Central African Republic, an African nation sli…
I was delighted and encouraged by Sen. Joni Ernst's recent tour of North Scott High School. There she saw first hand our tax dollars at work p…
I am writing this letter in response to the Jan. 11 article, "Applicants sought for county board vacancy." I am perplexed and surprised that a…
When the state of Iowa takes taxpayer money to fund private entitlement this should make the taxpayers of Iowa wonder where their money is rea…
The “school choice” bill is supposed to provide students in poverty “options.” I spent secondary education at both underfunded public schools …
It has come to my attention that as of Jan. 31, 2023, the state of Illinois has a new law going into effect making it mandatory that all landl…
The more I read about Gov. Reynolds’ plan to divert tax dollars from the general education fund to support private schools, the more frustrate…
