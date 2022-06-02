 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks for grad section

Letters logo

I no longer teach in a school system and I knew only one graduating senior. However, I paged through the entire section of last Friday's QC-Times titled Salute to Academics & Achievements, enjoying learning about our future leaders. I appreciate the Times including so many schools in the regional area - and printing it entirely on one day. Normally I only read the Times digitally, but I went out of my way to purchase this paper so I could share the print version with the school district I used to teach at as well as include one with the graduation card I mailed.

These good news events needed to be celebrated!

Karen Nelson

LeClaire

