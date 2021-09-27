Letter: Thanks for great stories

As a woman in her mid-70s, who still practices The Ancient Art of Flip-phoning, and who is managing the basics of reading the Quad-City Times online with her aging laptop, I am barely able to qualify as a digital user. Yet, I was captivated by your addition to our paper, The Digital Explorer. The three articles were exciting and compelling, and I look forward to additional information provided weekly, I hope.
I commend the work of its publisher, Mr. John Humenik, editor Terry Lipshetz, April Burford and Diane Cunningham for the riveting material I found in especially, recycling old batteries. In-flight WiFi and autonomous driving presented new concepts that apparently, no one else saw coming.
Thank you for your excellent compilation. Even we dinosaurs know a real gem when we see it.
Sherry Paul
Bettendorf