Recently, I went with 102 other veterans on an Honor Flight. This flight was sponsored by the Hy-Vee grocery stores. We, the veterans, would like to take the opportunity to publicly thank Hy-Vee for both remembering the veterans — and for a great trip.
Additionally, we also wish to thank the Bettendorf High School Chorus for the delightful entertainment they provided the veterans at the previous evening dinner. Thank you to the many volunteers who contributed to the success of the Honor Flight.
Joanne Abbate
Bettendorf
Note: The writer is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force