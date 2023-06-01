Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Thank you to columnist Anne VandeMoortel, the Girl Scouts from Rock Ridge High School, and all the wonderful volunteers who posted flags on graves at the Rock Island National Cemetery for Memorial Day. Thank you to the military also for keeping the cemetery so beautiful. Thank you, Miss VandeMoortel, for your beautiful editorial also.

On Saturday, before Memorial Day, my sister Diane Gelaude and I placed flowers on graves of our brother, Tom Larson, and that belonging to our parents - Georgia and Sanfern Larson. (I was also Tom’s twin sister.) We were overwhelmed with sadness and remembered our heavy grief, as I’m sure all the relatives do for the other soldiers in the 30,000 graves. We were also comforted and grateful for all the hard work that goes into placing all the American flags. I’m so glad that the volunteers honored them all- so people won’t forget.

Tom had graduated from Rock Island High School and then from the University of Illinois with a degree in Chemistry. He worked in the labs at the Arsenal for a year. He was then drafted and sent to Vietnam. There he was killed and was awarded the Purple Heart Medal. He is buried at the Arsenal Cemetery, as was his dear friend, Ken Pfaff, a helicopter pilot. Ken died later in life. My dad was a World War II Navy veteran. We must never forget the loss of these lives. Thanks for honoring and remembering.

Linda Larson

Rock Island