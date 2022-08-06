 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thanks for making Quad-City Times Bix 7 possible

Letters logo

The 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was about coming together on common ground. Between our virtual and in-person races, we were 9,988 strong. Talk about community — it felt awesome!

On behalf of Cornbelt Running Club, The Quad-City Times and the Bix 7 Committee, thank you for making this year's race weekend a celebration of community and homecoming. Our special thanks go out to the City of Davenport for making it logistically possible, to Genesis Health System for their medical support, to our sponsors and their unwavering patronage, to our 4,000+ volunteers for their hard work and to our runners and walkers for choosing our race to Run with the Best.

Thank you, Quad-Cities. I wish you and yours a healthy and happy year. We’ll see you back at 4th & Brady next year, Saturday, July 29, 2023.

Michelle R. Juehring

People are also reading…

Race Director

Quad-City Times Bix 7

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

Letter: Check out the Freedom Party

When did we start believing that the two major political parties — vehicles designed to hoard power — get to dictate our values? Weren’t value…

Letter: Vote for good government

Letter: Vote for good government

Good governance is ever difficult and especially so after four years of inept, norm-breaking leadership nurtured by falsehood and disinformati…

Letter: Help reduce medical debts

Letter: Help reduce medical debts

A nationwide poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation revealed that Americans owe 100 million dollars in medical debts. (25% of families owe $5,00…

Letter: Biden has us in a pickle

Letter: Biden has us in a pickle

California guarantees free health care for illegal immigrants covering 740,000 people at a cost of $2.7 billion a year. Crime rages on and con…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News