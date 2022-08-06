Letter: Thanks for making Quad-City Times Bix 7 possible

The 48th running of the Quad-City Times Bix 7 was about coming together on common ground. Between our virtual and in-person races, we were 9,988 strong. Talk about community — it felt awesome!

On behalf of Cornbelt Running Club, The Quad-City Times and the Bix 7 Committee, thank you for making this year's race weekend a celebration of community and homecoming. Our special thanks go out to the City of Davenport for making it logistically possible, to Genesis Health System for their medical support, to our sponsors and their unwavering patronage, to our 4,000+ volunteers for their hard work and to our runners and walkers for choosing our race to Run with the Best.