Letter: Thanks for not censoring

Commending you for not censoring all pro-democracy letters. Of course, North Scott Press does not censor, so we are all heard.
Mary Tomsche
Long Grove
I attended the Moline High School homecoming parade on Oct. 14. Considering all the former Moliners who served in the armed forces over the la…
Alleman wrapped up another abysmal football season on Friday. Aside from a Week 1 matchup with a small Chicago school that didn’t even have a …
Of the outstanding Democratic candidates in the approaching elections, I have chosen two for special mention.
TRICARE is a government-run health insurance plan currently available to members of the military. Mike Franken’s repeated mention of just how …
I was disappointed with the Dispatch's endorsement of Esther Joy King. Eric Sorensen was simply dismissed as a "weatherman" as if it counted f…
Social Security and Medicare are the backbones of America’s commitment to our seniors. These are hard earned benefits paid for with each and e…
U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley, in his TV commercials, makes a point of saying that he visits every county in Iowa every year. Big deal. When he …
Following the Supreme Court Roe v. Wade decision over the summer, sending reproductive freedom issues back to the states, there is more than e…
Almost 50 Illinois counties have filed lawsuits against Democratic Governor, JB Pritzker, and the ill crafted SAFE-T Act. Introduced in the Ge…
In 2017, the Dispatch-Argus was purchased by Lee Enterprises. With this purchase came an end to the Dispatch-Argus' Radish magazine, one of th…
