Everyone knows these wonderful stories are out there and they happen all the time in public schools, in small towns and larger towns throughout our area.

I'm writing about the article you wrote concerning the Bettendorf Middle School eighth graders who won honors at the 2023 National History Day in Washington D.C. last week. What exceptional young people they are! To work for nine months on projects that they are truly committed to and then to succeed at such a high level is amazing.

The pictures of the students, the lengths your reporter went to give us the entire story was very commendable. Of course, we can't forget the dedicated teachers, parents and volunteers who supported them along the way. These young people and others, who succeed every day unnoticed, will make for a better life for all of us. Thank you.

Karen Hetzler

Davenport