Letter: Thanks for reporting on ambulance service

Thanks for the news story about the dilemma facing MEDIC, the ambulance service that has provided Scott County with excellent care for the past 40 years. They are at a critical crossroads and need support from the community in at least these three ways:

First, the governing bodies in the City of Davenport, City of Bettendorf and Scott County need to support the move to establish MEDIC as a 28-E corporation. This would ensure the financial stability that MEDIC needs to attract and retain personnel, to network with other public safety partners and to provide quality paramedical care across the county.

Second, the State of Iowa needs to increase Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement for ambulance care. The fact that Iowa is among the lowest-paying states in the nation cannot be justified in a state that ended FY 2021 with $1.2 billion of budget surplus.

Third, the entire community can assist MEDIC by re-evaluating when we call 9-1-1. Talk to any public safety professional and they will tell you that many of the calls to 9-1-1 are totally unnecessary. This takes time and attention away from real emergencies, wastes resources that are needed elsewhere and exhausts the people who work in public safety.

MEDIC cannot sustain the trend of working harder every year for less money. If they go out of business, it will mean an added burden to taxpayers to pick up this service.

Dan R. Ebener

Davenport

