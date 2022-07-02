 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks for sending me to national bee

I am writing to say thank you for sponsoring my trip to the national spelling bee. Thanks to you, I was given one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. I was able to travel to history-filled D.C. and to explore monuments I've heard about my whole life. I met other people who value literacy and hard work as much as I do, and I tested my knowledge on a national stage. This experience opened my eyes to the stories behind the creation and history of words, and it was a positive reward for all of my hard work these past few months. I was proud to represent Iowa at the spelling bee. It was a joy to expand my vocabulary and spelling skills in preparation for this prestigious event, so thank you for supporting me on this exciting journey. It's been a dream of mine to attend the national spelling bee since I was 7 years old. Thank you for helping me make it happen!

Edith Dawson

Mount Vernon, Iowa

