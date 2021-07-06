 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks for staying positive
Letter: Thanks for staying positive

I used to think that the 250-word editorial writers to this newspaper were a bunch of naysayers. But, out of curiosity, I decided to collect some statistics on these editorials, starting on May 1 and ending on June 30. I rated each letter as "positive," "negative" or "neutral."

The letter was rated "positive" if it either praised something or offered a solution and/or help with a problem, even if I disagreed with what was written.

It was rated "negative" if it presented a problem or criticism but offered no solution or help, even if I agreed with what was written.

Anything else was rated "neutral."

I was happily surprised! As expected, the "negatives" won, but only by a slim margin. Out of 169 letters, 47% (80 letters) were "negative," 45% (76 letters) were "positive" and 8% (13 letters) were "neutral."

To the "positive" writers, regardless of political stance: It's heartwarming to know that our area is blessed with so many creative, caring and grateful people. A big thanks goes to you "positives" for inspiring me to think positively and actually solve problems instead of making them worse with unheeded griping.

Luanne Beinke

Rock Island

