I am writing this letter to say thank you to the Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff's departments and all of the Culver's managers for your wonderful support Tuesday evening, July 16, at Culver's in Davenport and Bettendorf.
It was a fundraiser for Special Olympic Iowa where law enforcement and Special Olympians came together for one great cause. During the hours of 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., you could see these law enforcement officers busily serving food and busing tables alongside many Scott County Special Olympics athletes.
The collaboration was admirable. Not only were the officers helpful but very encouraging to all of the athletes. Confidence abounded in the athletes' faces when they were encouraged to talk about themselves. So many kind words were heard from the Culver's staff as well as the many customers who came in that night about this amazing partnership.
I was so very proud of all who participated in this fundraiser, and I cannot say enough about the people in blue. Thank you Culver's for making this all happen. And to those officers: Chris, Kevin, Brittany, Cory, Tim, Rob, Martin and John, thank you from the bottom of my heart for making this evening a night to remember.
I look forward to working with you again in the future.
Connie Allen, President, Special Olympics Iowa Scott County
Riverdale, Iowa