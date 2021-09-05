Letter: Thanks for the pay cut

As we embark on the 2021-2022 school year, I would like to thank the Davenport School Board, superintendent, and Davenport Education Association negotiations team. This group of outstanding individuals did a great job of respecting special education teachers in the district with a $2,000 pay cut, thank you.
They were able to continually ignore this fact as they spoke of minimal teacher raises versus exorbitant administrative top-level pay increases. Realizing at a time when our nation is struggling with equal pay rights, the school board and DEA agree that newly-hired special education teachers work for, at times, $6,000 less than their fellow colleagues who were hired just one year ago, possibly hired with less experience or education.
Six years ago, the DEA and board added a stipend for special education teachers to help retain them in these highly stressful, more demanding and high burn-out positions. At the end of a teacher's 5th year in the position they were to get an additional $2,000 bump in the stipend for their tenure. Luckily, the board and DEA agreed to do away with the enhanced $2,000 stipend right when many special education teachers were about to start their 6th year in the position, thus honoring these teachers with a $4,000 pay cut for the 2021-2022 school year.
So thank you administrative leadership, DEA, and school board for what is sure to be an inspiring year for all teachers, but especially special education teachers, when they see their October 1st paycheck.
Sam Kresse
Davenport