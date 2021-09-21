 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter:Thanks for the tees
topical

Letter:Thanks for the tees

Several years ago I wrote a letter to the editor asking for more forward tees at Duck Creek golf course so seniors would have a fair chance of making par on the longer holes. It was published but met with nothing but cheap abuse and ridicule including some of the local pros.

Now the tees at Duck Creek have followed the example of forward tees at Palmer Hills and I understand that rounds played at Duck Creek have substantially increased in the past two years adding many dollars to the Park Board pocket books.

Could it be that I was right and it was a great idea?

Could it be that fellow seniors should be patting me on the back?

Could it be the Park Board should be sharing their profits with me?

Granted that some of this is tongue in cheek but I am enjoying the "new and improved" golf course.

Verne Gray

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Remember

Last Saturday, Sept. 11, I wept as I raised the American flag to half-staff. I wept for America on this day of remembrance for the thousands o…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Clichés

How to make me immediately stop reading your letter to the editor in one easy step: Use a clichéd pejorative to describe people of the party y…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News