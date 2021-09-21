Letter:Thanks for the tees

Several years ago I wrote a letter to the editor asking for more forward tees at Duck Creek golf course so seniors would have a fair chance of making par on the longer holes. It was published but met with nothing but cheap abuse and ridicule including some of the local pros.
Now the tees at Duck Creek have followed the example of forward tees at Palmer Hills and I understand that rounds played at Duck Creek have substantially increased in the past two years adding many dollars to the Park Board pocket books.
Could it be that I was right and it was a great idea?
Could it be that fellow seniors should be patting me on the back?
Could it be the Park Board should be sharing their profits with me?
Granted that some of this is tongue in cheek but I am enjoying the "new and improved" golf course.
Verne Gray
Davenport