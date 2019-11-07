This Thanksgiving I want to say thank you to all those working so hard.
Thank you to city and county officials and state legislators like Sen. Joe Bolkcom and Sen. Rob Hogg and all the presidential candidates for educating and planning to make our world better.
Thank you groups such as: Sierra Club, CCI, Catholic Worker House, Clear4, Oceana, SILT, CCL and ICCA working on passage of the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act — and to 100Grannies.
Thank you firefighters, Red Cross workers and volunteers who are on the front line of the battle of climate change. Thank you farmers who are becoming sustainable, working to reduce flooding, growing food for people and protecting our land and water.
Thank you adults who are composting, recycling, riding the bus, no longer using lawn chemicals; those who are contacting companies, investing in new green technology, helping climate refugees and writing letters and signing petitions to protect our world. Thanks to those who are learning and sharing through books, lectures and movies on why and how to change.
And, last of all, thank you to all the kids — Student Climate Strikers and Greta Thunberg for speaking up to demand a livable future.
For all those who are educating me, all those who are meeting the challenge of climate change and all those who are stepping up and doing more to save me, our resources and our world, thank you.
So thanks for all you do. Maybe next year I can add our governor, our president and all the senators.
Charlene Lange
Iowa City