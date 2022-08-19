Letter: Thanks, Gov. Reynolds

Politicians regularly tell us that small businesses are the backbone of our economy but very few actually craft policies that will help small-business owners. Look at the pandemic, for instance, when countless small businesses were forced to close because Democrat politicians decided to lock down blue states.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom dined in fancy restaurants while California business owners were forced to close. Nancy Pelosi got a haircut while her city was in lockdown. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sat maskless in a restaurant while her citizens couldn’t even have small family gatherings. The hypocrisy is ridiculous and demonstrates that they’re more concerned about what’s best for their personal interests than the interests of hard-working Americans.

Meanwhile, that couldn’t be further from the truth with Gov. Kim Reynolds. She has a proven record of supporting small businesses. During the pandemic, she kept Iowa’s schools and businesses open, allowing them the freedom to set their own COVID-19 policies. Thanks to her leadership, a record number of small businesses have been created in Iowa, and I’ve seen that Iowa ranks in the top 10 states to live in. I’m not surprised. Reynolds believes in Iowans and will always fight for us. Thank you, Governor Reynolds!

Jeanita McNulty

Blue Grass