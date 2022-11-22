 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks Hy-Vee

Would like to thank the folks at Bettendorf Hy-Vee for putting out the nice spread for us Veterans. It was delicious and greatly appreciated. 

Jim Mc Farland

Bettendorf

