Letter: Thanks, library

Last weekend, June 3-4, the Friends of the Le Claire Library sponsored a book sale during the city-wide garage sale days. It was a great success — and here are a couple of examples of how this sale went beyond raising money.

One buyer clutched a quilt book — and shared with me that this is favorite quilting book. Her copy shows a lot of wear and tear over the years of use. She found the exact same book in great condition and she was thrilled to buy it.

A grandmother relaxed on a chair in the shade while her two-tween granddaughters browsed through the books, sometimes even reading aloud to each other.

At first glance, a book sale is held to collect dollars to give back to the library. However, it also gives an opportunity to build relationships. I would like to thank the Le Claire community for their continued support of the Le Claire Community Library.

Karen Nelson

Friends of the LeClaire Library

