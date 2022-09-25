Letter: Thanks, Life Fitness Center

A big thanks to the management and staff of the Bettendorf Life Fitness Center for many years of service to the community. You have provided an outstanding facility for physical, mental, and social health. You have welcomed members and guests with personal care, responding quickly to requests. I'm sure I speak for many when I say we're going to miss the pickleball parties, member appreciation events, and opportunities for friendship. You've become like family. And thank you to the city council and citizens of Bettendorf for supporting the LFC, a Bettendorf gem.