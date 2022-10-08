 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks, Matson, for tie-breaker

Mayor Matson should be thanked for stepping up and being the tie-breaking vote to switch 3rd and 4th streets to two-ways. The opposition has cried foul over the cost. Let's look at the numbers.

$1.7 million has been allocated for this conversion, with the Chamber covering 700,000. This will make the downtown area more walkable, bikeable, and liveable — like the studies (and the 80 cities that have already done this) have shown.

The current street-widening project on 53rd street (according to the Times) costs $8 million, with $3.7 million covered by federal grants.

One million out of pocket for downtown and there is an uproar over the cost, while the $4.3 million for 53rd street receives no pushback. I wonder why.

Thank you for your leadership, Mayor.

Dan Bush

Bettendorf

