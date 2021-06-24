Letter: Thanks, media

Free and fair elections have never been about getting as many people to vote as possible, but rather about encouraging voting by everyone who understands the issues and knows the candidates.

The League of Women Voters sponsors debates for the express purpose of creating this "informed electorate." The election of 2020 was a study in what happens when we cast aside the goal of the informed voter. Same-day voter registration is custom-made for the thoughtless vote. Extremely early voting results in ignorance of late-breaking issues. Add to that mix unattended ballot boxes and lack of signature verification or voter identification, and you have the ingredients for a manipulated election.

In the past, these elements were not allowed because both parties agreed such were the tools of demagogues and fraudsters. Yes, you could produce a large turnout, but of what? Well for starters, folks who have been manipulated by a media that creates false stories about one candidate and censors true stories about the other.