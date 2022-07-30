 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks, Public Works

Rock Island has Planning committees, Beautification committees, Downtown committees and many other ways for the public to get give input. However, as a lifelong resident, it saddens me to see how much in disrepair the city has become. Beautification awards may go to a nice family home with nice landscaping, but the city property won’t win any awards (although Schwiebert park is kept very nice). But I am very happy to see city Public Works cleaning up the many years of weeds and accumulated dirt on 11th Street sidewalks. This is a key entryway into the city and if “Walmart” property is to be successfully marketed it is imperative to keep this area presentable. Thanks to our Public Works folks for this huge improvement.

Jim Cox

Rock Island

