Thank you, Quad-Cities. The American Rosie the Riveter Association held its national convention in Bettendorf at the Isle of Capri on June 7-9. The purpose was to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II.
The three-day convention was a celebration honoring 27 Rosies, ages 90-100 years of age and their descendants and guests, totaling 125 attendees coming from 22 states.
There are so many people to thank for their participation and generosity:
• Gary Metivier, Metivier Media - Rosie the Riveter Review, coordination and publicity.
• Nicki Ellis and Paulette Day, Quad City Convention and Visitors Bureau.
• Isle of Capri Hotel for staff and banquet dinners.
• Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher for the introduction and Rosie the Riveter Day Proclamation.
• Celebration Belle Riverboat for the cruise and delicious luncheon.
• Major Gen. Duane Gamble and George Eaton from the Rock Island Arsenal.
• The Josh Duffee Orchestra for the 1940s performance.
• Rock Island High School Riveters for the Rosie The Riveter’s Red Carpet Walk.
• Davenport North Junior ROTC for the all girls color guard.
• North Scott High School chorus for patriotic songs.
• Paula Sands Live for the TV interviews and publicity.
• Alma Gaul, Quad-City Times reporter for the article on the Rock Island Arsenal Rosie.
• Sponsors: Metivier Media, Health Alliance, Ridgecrest Village, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local No. 25, Fountains Retirement Community, Flowers by Stacks, Hy-Vee and Costco, local TV and radio stations.
Thank you again, Quad-Cities.
Trish Woepking, Conference Co-chairman
Riverside, Iowa
Julia Unkrich, Conference Co-chairman
Aurora, Colo.