Thank you, Quad-Cities. The American Rosie the Riveter Association held its national convention in Bettendorf at the Isle of Capri on June 7-9. The purpose was to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II.

The three-day convention was a celebration honoring 27 Rosies, ages 90-100 years of age and their descendants and guests, totaling 125 attendees coming from 22 states.

There are so many people to thank for their participation and generosity:

• Gary Metivier, Metivier Media - Rosie the Riveter Review, coordination and publicity.

• Nicki Ellis and Paulette Day, Quad City Convention and Visitors Bureau.

• Isle of Capri Hotel for staff and banquet dinners.

• Bettendorf Mayor Robert Gallagher for the introduction and Rosie the Riveter Day Proclamation.

• Celebration Belle Riverboat for the cruise and delicious luncheon.

• Major Gen. Duane Gamble and George Eaton from the Rock Island Arsenal.

• The Josh Duffee Orchestra for the 1940s performance.

• Rock Island High School Riveters for the Rosie The Riveter’s Red Carpet Walk.

• Davenport North Junior ROTC for the all girls color guard.

• North Scott High School chorus for patriotic songs.

• Paula Sands Live for the TV interviews and publicity.

• Alma Gaul, Quad-City Times reporter for the article on the Rock Island Arsenal Rosie.

• Sponsors: Metivier Media, Health Alliance, Ridgecrest Village, Honor Flight of the Quad Cities, Plumbers and Pipefitters Local No. 25, Fountains Retirement Community, Flowers by Stacks, Hy-Vee and Costco, local TV and radio stations.

Thank you again, Quad-Cities.

Trish Woepking, Conference Co-chairman

Riverside, Iowa

Julia Unkrich, Conference Co-chairman

Aurora, Colo.

