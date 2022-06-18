 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks, Times

Letters logo

I would like everybody to know that the Quad-City Times is the best newspaper in our area! Not only are the stories well written, but everyone I have contact with at QCT is a fantastic employee (my carrier Patrick J. is very reliable with delivery) and the persons I have contacted regarding billing issues have been extremely helpful in resolving them and going above and beyond in retaining my subscription. Again, the QCT is great and I enjoy reading it everyday. Keep up the good work — other companies could learn a lot from you in customer service.

Chris Cotie

Clinton

