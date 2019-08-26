I wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone who supported the 7th Annual Trinity Freedom Run.
It was a huge turnout with all the participants, hundreds of volunteers, spectators and the various military units supporting with soldiers and military vehicles.
An exceptional performance by the P-51 Mustang flyover at the start during the singing of the National Anthem (thank you Brad Baltzell and pilots for the flight)! The anthem was of Super Bowl caliber, performed by COL Shawn Brown.
The proceeds from this event benefit the local chapters of the USO and AUSA. They, in turn, assist local military families in need. We’re so honored to have raised over $75,000 over the years for these two wonderful organizations.
A special shout out to my race committee, volunteers, our presenting sponsor UnityPoint Health Trinity and all our terrific and loyal sponsors, the 1st Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr; CSM Brian Heffernan; Illinois National Guard, Milan; Army, Navy, Marines, and U.S. Air Force pilots Rifle and Pistol; the QCMVPA and, last but not least, all the participants who believe in our cause to support those families that sacrifice and serve our country.
Let us not forget our first responders serving and protecting our communities, they too put their lives in danger on a daily basis.
Thanks again to our military and first responders (and their families). We greatly appreciate you.
Joe Moreno
race director
Trinity Freedom Run