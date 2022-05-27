 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Thanks to citizens academy

As a Cohort of Davenport U 2022 Citizens Academy, I and my fellow Cohorts wish to publicly thank all who were involved in the planning, scheduling, procuring, and production of the multiple facets that resulted in a highly successful and over-the-top experience for the attendees.

Speaking for myself, I went into the first session not knowing what to expect. I knew that I wanted to better understand the workings of the city. When a topic of concern would come up in conversation over the backyard fence, I wanted to know real answers. Questions about the City of Davenport’s governing powers and their goals, exactly how are our tax dollars at work, what safeguards are in place, just what can I as a citizen of Davenport expect to see? When you really start digging in to topics, there are questions that need answers. And then there were the questions that had never come to mind, but you were able to answer those too.

A program like Citizens Academy doesn’t just happen. Your efforts and expertise were noticed and appreciated. To all who contributed, congratulations on a job well done!

Mary Crist

Davenport

