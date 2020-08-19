Letter: Thanks to cleanup workers

My husband and I wanted to give a big “shout out” of praise to the City of Davenport Public Works employees who cleared our storm debris on Saturday afternoon. We had just had our power restored so it was already a good day but when they arrived to remove the rubble, we were even more delighted. Our pile of brush was large, probably 25 feet wide by 6 feet tall and somewhere in that brush I had lost my Fitbit while clearing downed tree branches.

As soon as they were notified of the lost item the workers immediately began searching for it. I thought it was like looking for a needle in a haystack! The loader operator however, picked up sections of the debris and moved them around to hopefully shake the Fitbit free. Other workers used their rakes to search. In the end, it was my husband who discovered the lost fitness tracker under the last pile of branches as they were being lifted away.

Despite having worked 12 hour days all week and probably going home to houses without electricity, the City workers were friendly, efficient, and willing to go the extra mile to help us. A big thank you to all!

Mary Gaetz-Scholtz

Roman Scholtz

Davenport

