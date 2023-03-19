I am writing to express my appreciation for Gov. Reynolds and the other lawmakers who supported the Students First Act, which established Education Savings Accounts in Iowa.

This initiative will provide eligible families with the opportunity to cover tuition, fees, and other qualified education expenses at accredited private schools. ESAs will enable parents to choose the best educational option for their children, regardless of their income or where they live. This initiative will create more opportunities for our children to succeed, and it is a significant step toward ensuring educational equity in the state.

I applaud Reynolds and the other lawmakers who supported this bill for their dedication to improving education in Iowa. This program will give Iowa families more control over their children's education and will make it easier for parents to provide their children with the education they need to succeed.

Parents who are interested in applying for an ESA should visit the Iowa Department of Education website and sign-up to receive email notifications. Once the application process is finalized, the website will provide updates on how to apply for an ESA and other important information.

I am grateful for this new program and believe that it will give Iowa families the opportunity to provide their children with an education that is tailored to their needs. I look forward to seeing the positive impact that ESAs will have on Iowa students.

Most parents and relatives care about what schools are teaching in the classroom. They don’t want their child to be taught CRT, BLM OR THE LGBTQ plus garbage.

Richard E. Stimmel, Jr.

Maquoketa