Letter: Thanks to Hand-in-Hand

I am writing you to discuss the nonprofit Hand-in-Hand in Bettendorf.

Hand-in-Hand focuses on creating fun, inclusive learning and recreational opportunities for people of all ages and abilities. Hand-in-Hand was founded in 2000 after two sets of parents from the Quad Cities decided they wanted their children, who have disabilities, to have the same opportunities for learning and fun as typically developing children.

They started offering a one-week summer camp for children with disabilities, where they could have fun and enjoy a camp experience. Camp Hand-in-Hand was so successful the co-founders made a special program that is still running today.

Over the last 19 years, Hand-in-Hand has expanded the summer camp into July, and has 15 year-round programs. These programs include integrated childcare, a young adult volunteer program, and adaptive yoga classes.

Having been part of this organization for a little under a year, my life has been completely changed. The staff is amazing and truly loves and cares for the participants. Likewise, the participants bring a whole new perspective on life. They remind you how precious and wonderful life is.