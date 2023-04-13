We would like to express our utmost appreciation to our neighbors, Dan and Jacob and the city of Moline street crew who did an outstanding job after Tuesday’s storm when a downed tree completely blocked the street. It left our two houses totally cut off and unable to exit our court.

The tree fell approximately 9:45 a.m. First our helpful neighbors came with chain saws to begin the cleanup. By 3:30 p.m. the city crew was there with enough manpower and equipment to clear the entire tree off of the street. We are grateful for such a prompt, efficient and courteous crew. It was a job well done indeed. Thank you so much city of Moline and especially our thoughtful neighbors.