Letter: Thanks to Moline leaders

Soon they will be replaced with a new mayor and several new aldermen. Not only does the new council get to lead a City that has been tuned up and is running well (despite untrue claims of chaos at City Hall) but they will also be given a $20 million gift to overcome the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. What the past council had to step through was a potential $10 million shortfall in revenue due to the pandemic. Additionally despite the fact that the Council gave specific direction to not lay off any employees, the Library Board ignored that direction and still moved forward with layoffs of Library employees. This happened after spending $7,000 a day in payroll when the library was closed, which in fact was never a state mandate.