Letter: Thanks to the city

I am writing this letter to publicly thank the City of Davenport for its handling of the situation with the coronavirus. I know that you have handled the crisis with the utmost respect and caring attitude in mind. I am writing to show my thanks, because I know you have done what you can do to make sure the citizens of Davenport are safe.

The coronavirus is a terrible pandemic that has made life hard in every day aspects. It is not easy to keep a city safe from a virus that spreads at an exponential rate. But I believe you have done the most you can do to keep this city and her people safe. I know you will lead this city out of 2020 with the best interests of the people in mind.