Letter: Thanks to the North football team

I have rental property in Davenport. A large tree branch went down in the back and a very large tree in the front was all but uprooted. The city took care of the portion on the street. It blocked the entire street. The balance was up to me. I was put on a tree service list. I mentioned this to my daughter (who was out of town). Next thing I get a call from my granddaughter (a 2020 graduate of North High School) she advised me that the North High School Football team were at my property. By the time I got there they were gone. The back yard was cleaned up. The front was left with just the 4' round trunk and the stump. The branches all on the curb.