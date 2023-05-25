I want to thank the person who stole my wallet. To the best of my knowledge, it happened in the parking lot at the Milan AutoZone, about May 3,when I removed my jacket and it probably fell out on the drive.

Why would I thank them? Why, for only keeping the approximately $160 that was in it and not trying to use the credit and debit cards! The least you could have done is taken the money and then dropped the wallet in a mail box, but the Milan police officer I spoke with said what usually happens is the crook just takes the money then tosses the wallet in a trash can. Then the fun part for me! Cancel all the cards, order new ones, and a new driver's license, and wait. Once again, thanks!