Letter: Thanks

I am writing to this newspaper about the advice you have given to help this community. It helped me to think of how I can start to help to change our community for the better. For example, writing about how to register to vote and where to vote. There are also places that always need volunteers like dog shelters, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and many more. Now I try to convince people in my community to come volunteer as well.

I know its hard for everyone right now with COVID-19 cases going up again. However, it would be nice for someone to just do one nice thing for their neighbor so that they know that they are not alone during this time of confusion. If you continue to write about how to help the community during COVID-19 and how we can lessen case numbers, it can have a huge impact on this community. The small things we can help to do can lead up to the big things that will help change the community and maybe even more than just this city. I just wanted to reiterate my gratitude to you for the articles again. Thank you.