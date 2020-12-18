 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks
Letter: Thanks

I would like to take this opportunity to thank our East Moline/Silvis community. Special thanks to the Green Rock Auxiliary Unit 1233 for their cash donation to our Socks of Love campaign.

Thank you to Kathy Cramblett, Karen Crum and Pam Reeves for sitting outside on Sunday, Nov. 8, to receive the Socks of Love donations. Thank you to the City of East Moline Annex for promoting our campaign. Thanks to all the members of Auxiliary Unit 227 for your cash donations and socks for our campaign.

We collected over 400 pairs of socks. Always thank our veterans. Sock donations will be distributed to the Quincy Veterans home and the Davenport VA/outpatient clinic. 

Belinda L. Rusch

 East Moline

 Editor's note: The writer is president of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 227.

