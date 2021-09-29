Letter: Thanks

The Rock Island-Milan First Day Fund would like to thank the Target store in Moline for helping us with school supplies. As with everything, we encountered a shortage in what we needed. Target came to our rescue. The staff was wonderful to work with in getting the necessary items for us.
Besides giving us discounts, they also gave us gift cards to use. We cannot say enough about the patience, understanding and help they gave us. Thank you again for everything.
Sheila Guse and the First Day Fund Committee
Rock Island