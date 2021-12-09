Letter: Thanks

Recall that repentance, i.e., regret, sorrow and reparation is a central belief of the Christian and other Abrahamic faiths.

Don Moeller

Davenport

Who’s vaccinated?

The Omicron variant has arrived and we are again told to blame the unvaccinated despite the variant is occurring in the vaccinated. These vaccines are the only medical treatments in history where their utter failure is blamed on those who didn’t take it. And they want to give it to your children.

We got the original “vaccines” in the spring. Then we had a booster and now maybe a second “reformulated” booster coming. That sounds like four shots in less than a year. My expectation is that you will have to take a shot every three months to be considered “vaccinated” henceforth. Those of you with just the two shots will soon rejoin the ranks of the unvaccinated.