Letter: Thanks

Thanks
NAMI of the Greater Mississippi Valley thanks everyone who made this year’s walk a record-setting success. The pandemic highlights how anyone is susceptible to mental illness. Thanks to all who emphasized this reality on walk day and through months of preparation.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental illness, seek help now. There is no shame nor blame.
Pamela Spear
Davenport
Undeniable
Any American with normal development knows that African Americans were brutally enslaved for several hundred years; and murdered and lynched by the thousands during and after reconstruction; and were denied voting rights even up to today.
An honest person with a good conscience would agree readily that such behavior was detestable, evil and to be condemned.
There you have historical fact and undeniable truth that should be taught in schools at all levels.
Some anti-democracy citizens fearing the possible loss of white power are trying to hide those truths. These acolytes of the disgraced “former guy” seem willing to enable that same kind of atrocity in our country even today. Their lies and misinformation are conveyed even by several spurious TV “news” stations. Donald Trump’s lies are not debatable, and to suggest so is another sign of how debased many in the GOP have become.
Recall that repentance, i.e., regret, sorrow and reparation is a central belief of the Christian and other Abrahamic faiths.
Don Moeller
Davenport
Who’s vaccinated?
The Omicron variant has arrived and we are again told to blame the unvaccinated despite the variant is occurring in the vaccinated. These vaccines are the only medical treatments in history where their utter failure is blamed on those who didn’t take it. And they want to give it to your children.
We got the original “vaccines” in the spring. Then we had a booster and now maybe a second “reformulated” booster coming. That sounds like four shots in less than a year. My expectation is that you will have to take a shot every three months to be considered “vaccinated” henceforth. Those of you with just the two shots will soon rejoin the ranks of the unvaccinated.
We’re going to need some way of keeping track of that. Like maybe an app on our phones that links with a government database of vaccinations. If you don’t have it, you can’t go anywhere. Like a passport, but for vaccinations. Its very un-American unless you crave control over a people. If your representative voted for this, they need to be voted out.
Toby Dickens
Davenport
Alarmed
My name is Madelyn McIntyre and I am currently a student at St. Ambrose University. My class and I have been learning about some of the injustices in our world and what we can do as young people in our community. We have been informed about the expansion that is taking place at our local Scott County Juvenile Detention Center. More specifically, in juvenile cases.
We are alarmed and appalled to hear about the expansion of the juvenile jail. We, being young ourselves, know it will affect us more in the long run. We are reaching out to advise you that we disagree with the expansion of our local detention center and believe that it is not the right thing to do.
We need to stop this now. Putting more kids into jails without giving them proper education, rehabilitation, and terrible living conditions is set up for failure. We want to use our voices to try and make a change. Young voices can be very powerful, and we believe that by using ours to reach out to those in power, it can help us make a difference in our community. Thank you for your time.
Madelyn McIntrye
Davenport