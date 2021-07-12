Letter: Thanks

Red, White & Boom! 2021 was the best ever. No surprise there. Each year the annual fireworks spectacular grows bigger and better than the year before. I want to thank the many generous sponsors, including the Downtown Davenport Partnership and District of Rock Island staff as well as the local organizing committee for all their efforts making this event the centerpiece of our Quad Cities summer. But there is one person I would like to single out for special recognition: Ken Croken attended the first meeting of the Red, White & Boom! organizing committee back in 2004 and he’s chaired the event now for the more than a decade. In fact, he is the last member of that original group that came to together for a special purpose: to ensure a truly memorable – and free – Independence Day celebration for all Quad Cities kids.