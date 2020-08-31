Letter: Thanks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Davenport Public Works deserves a hearty pat on the back for the outstanding job they have done in clearing debris from the derecho storm.

We had extensive tree damage done in our neighborhood and the crews were out here the evening of the storm clearing fallen trees that blocked our streets. They returned several times during the next week to continue the cleanup. At this time, you would never even know there had been a storm.

These men and women worked tirelessly throughout the day and long into the evening, almost until it was totally dark. We are so grateful to have such spectacular people serving our city. Thanks so much for all you've done to restore Davenport.

Sue Welty

Davenport

