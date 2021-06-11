Letter: Thanks

Andover had to wait one year to celebrate its 185th anniversary; but what an event it was last weekend! The weather was perfect, and scores of visitors joined residents in one of the largest celebrations Andover has had for many years. Thanks to our 15 corporate sponsors, we were able to provide several free and exciting venues. Scores of volunteers, as well as village staff, made sure that it was enjoyable for everyone.
Visitors, as well as new residents, became aware of why Henry County’s oldest community chose the theme of, "Where Tradition Meets Progress." Hats off to the village maintenance crew for the superb job they did in making sure the Andover Lake Park and the entire town was in top shape. A special thanks to all the committees who have been working for months planning the event.
Ron Peterson
Andover
(Peterson is chairman of the Andover Tourism Council)