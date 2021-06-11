 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Thanks
topical

Letter: Thanks

Andover had to wait one year to celebrate its 185th anniversary; but what an event it was last weekend! The weather was perfect, and scores of visitors joined residents in one of the largest celebrations Andover has had for many years. Thanks to our 15 corporate sponsors, we were able to provide several free and exciting venues. Scores of volunteers, as well as village staff, made sure that it was enjoyable for everyone.

Visitors, as well as new residents, became aware of why Henry County’s oldest community chose the theme of, "Where Tradition Meets Progress." Hats off to the village maintenance crew for the superb job they did in making sure the Andover Lake Park and the entire town was in top shape. A special thanks to all the committees who have been working for months planning the event.

Ron Peterson

Andover

(Peterson is chairman of the Andover Tourism Council)

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why not?

I keep reading "letters to the editor" concerning the January "invasion" of the U.S. Capitol, but I have yet to see an editorial or a letter c…

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Why the secrecy?

The record shows that, with other Republicans, Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against establishing a bipartisan independent investigation into the Jan. 6 assault on our national Capitol and democratic process. It seems odd that both senators would lack curiosity about the truth of who, what and why the Jan. 6 attempt at overturning our presidential election outcome occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News