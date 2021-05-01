 Skip to main content
Letter: That other guy
topical

Letter: That other guy

This newspaper carried the report Thursday of Sen. Joni Ersnt's statement to the effect that President Biden was not fostering unity and his handling of the border is bad, and that the former guy had good policies there.

Recall this: the twice-impeached disgraced former guy spent most of his time verbally abusing nearly every person and institution in the country and most of the world. Fostering unity!

His border policies were basically to close the door and send people fleeing for their lives back to their pursuers, and to discourage others from seeking asylum by ripping children away from their parents. Great morality!

And Ernst voted to acquit the former guy when nearly the whole world knew he was guilty. Great defense of the Constitution!

Don Moeller

Davenport

