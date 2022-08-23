Letter: The 1950s weren't that great

Oh Mr. Golden, if you wish to talk about the good old days as in the 1950’s, you must also mention the other side of that coin!

Hmmm … a time when discrimination was not only rampant but taken for granted. The polio epidemic closed public places and children were kept indoors for fear of this horrendous disease. Many hospitals were loaded with iron lungs that kept people breathing. What about the Korean War (yea, our troops were there) and the Cuban Missile Crisis? Fallout shelters were built in backyards and children in school had to practice for an attack by hiding under their desks. Seriously?

Sure prices were lower, but so too were wages. Not even sure I have the words for what women went through during those “good old days.” Shall I go on? Perhaps you need to study all history!

Why in the world would we want to go there?

T. Lynn Dempsey

Port Byron